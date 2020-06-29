George Kenneth "Kenny" Dixon
Family and friends may call Monday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Williams Funeral Home. We ask that you spread your arrival time between the hours listed to help avoid the initial crowd and to practice social distancing while visiting. Masks are recommended and will be provided if needed. Graveside services will be held Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at Warstler Cemetery with Fr. Edward Beneleit officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks for donations to be made in Kenny's name to the American Heart Association or the Stark County Police K9 Association. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh.com.
WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
330-455-0387
Published in The Repository on Jun. 29, 2020.