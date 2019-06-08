|
George L. Rambaud, Jr. 1941-2019
Age 77 of Canton, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 6, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving wife and family following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on December 29, 1941 to the late George L. and Josephine (Benach) Rambaud, Sr. George was a 1959 Perry High School Graduate and a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Canton. In 1981, He married Cathy Volk and celebrated 38 years of marriage. George enjoyed being outdoors, camping, fishing and hunting. He loved NASCAR and The Cleveland Indians. He was a Body Shop and Service Manager for many years, and served on the Richville Volunteer Fire Department. He loved spending time with his wife, his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Steven. George is survived by his wife, Cathy; sons, Joseph (Jill), George (Debbie); daughters, Rachael (Jamie), Sarah (Darby), Debra, Cheri (Brian); sisters, Susan and Peggy; brother, Roger; 19 grandchildren; four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Canton, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with his nephew Fr. William Meininger celebrant. Calling hours will be Monday, June 10, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m.–9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Williams Funeral Home. A Last Alarm Service will be held by the Stark County Firefighters Association following calling hours on Monday. Interment will take place following the Mass at Calvary Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. James D. Johns for his years of dedication and care to George and his family, and Mercy Hospice for their care and support. Those unable to attend the services may sign the online guestbook at
