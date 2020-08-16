1/1
George L. Young
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George L. Young

age 71, of Hartville, left this life on Thursday Aug. 13, 2020. He was born in Charleston, W.Va., on July 12, 1949 to the late Mark and Ruby (Tyree) Young. An Army Vietnam Veteran, he married Rita Kiba and they made their home in Ohio. A graduate of The University of Akron, he worked for the University as an Engineering Specialist, retiring in 2000. In retirement, he worked as a project manager for ASW then Circle K Corporation retiring for a second time in 2017. He is a member of The Knights of Columbus Chapter 4733 and member of Little Flower Catholic Parish where he was a Eucharistic Minister and worked with the Matthew 8:20 Ministry. He loved to travel with family, golf with best friend, Dan, and hunt and fish.

Survived by his wife of 48 years, Rita; children Edward (Teresa) Young of New Philadelphia, Sarah (Edward) Zetts of Hartville; grandchildren, Chandler, Isaiah and Nathaniel Young, Alexis and Logan Zetts; siblings, Mark (Barb) Young, Greg (Rhonda) Young all of West Virginia; step mother, Dorothy Young Cadle of West Virginia; and uncle, Harmon (Carol) Tyree; and other relatives and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday 10 a.m., Aug. 21, 2020, at Little Flower Catholic Parish with Very Rev. Canon Christopher Henyk celebrant. Final resting place is Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Seville. Calling hours are at the church one hour prior to services Friday 9-10 a.m. Memorials may be made to Smile Train, St. Jude's Medical Center or Little Flower Parish Matthew 8:20 Ministry.

Arnold Hartville 330-877-9364

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Little Flower Catholic Parish
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Little Flower Catholic Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Arnold Funeral Home Hartville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved