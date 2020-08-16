George L. Youngage 71, of Hartville, left this life on Thursday Aug. 13, 2020. He was born in Charleston, W.Va., on July 12, 1949 to the late Mark and Ruby (Tyree) Young. An Army Vietnam Veteran, he married Rita Kiba and they made their home in Ohio. A graduate of The University of Akron, he worked for the University as an Engineering Specialist, retiring in 2000. In retirement, he worked as a project manager for ASW then Circle K Corporation retiring for a second time in 2017. He is a member of The Knights of Columbus Chapter 4733 and member of Little Flower Catholic Parish where he was a Eucharistic Minister and worked with the Matthew 8:20 Ministry. He loved to travel with family, golf with best friend, Dan, and hunt and fish.Survived by his wife of 48 years, Rita; children Edward (Teresa) Young of New Philadelphia, Sarah (Edward) Zetts of Hartville; grandchildren, Chandler, Isaiah and Nathaniel Young, Alexis and Logan Zetts; siblings, Mark (Barb) Young, Greg (Rhonda) Young all of West Virginia; step mother, Dorothy Young Cadle of West Virginia; and uncle, Harmon (Carol) Tyree; and other relatives and friends.A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday 10 a.m., Aug. 21, 2020, at Little Flower Catholic Parish with Very Rev. Canon Christopher Henyk celebrant. Final resting place is Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Seville. Calling hours are at the church one hour prior to services Friday 9-10 a.m. Memorials may be made to Smile Train, St. Jude's Medical Center or Little Flower Parish Matthew 8:20 Ministry.Arnold Hartville 330-877-9364