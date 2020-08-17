George L. YoungA Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday 10 a.m., Aug. 21, 2020, at Little Flower Catholic Parish with Very Rev. Canon Christopher Henyk celebrant. Final resting place is Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Seville. Calling hours are at the church one hour prior to services Friday 9-10 a.m. Memorials may be made to Smile Train, St. Jude's Medical Center or Little Flower Parish Matthew 8:20 Ministry.Arnold Hartville330-877-9364