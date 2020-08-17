1/
George L. Young
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George L. Young

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday 10 a.m., Aug. 21, 2020, at Little Flower Catholic Parish with Very Rev. Canon Christopher Henyk celebrant. Final resting place is Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Seville. Calling hours are at the church one hour prior to services Friday 9-10 a.m. Memorials may be made to Smile Train, St. Jude's Medical Center or Little Flower Parish Matthew 8:20 Ministry.

Arnold Hartville

330-877-9364

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Little Flower Catholic Parish
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Little Flower Catholic Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved