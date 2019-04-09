George Lee Hann



89, of Dalton, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, following a long-fought battle with Parkinson's disease. George was born in Canal Fulton, Ohio, on August 2, 1929 to George and Coyla Burdella (Rhodes) Hann. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Evie, Rita, Sue and Coyla.



George is survived by his wife of 36 years, Belvia Hann; his children: Gregory L. Hann (Sue) of Navarre, Jacqueline Hann (Mike) of Creston and Janet Knight (Tom) of Medina; his brother, Lawrence (Wanda) of Dalton; sister, Esther; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. George will be greatly missed by his family and close friends, of which he had many. George was the founder of Homes of Tradition, Inc., started in 1964. He built many homes in the surrounding counties. He and Belvia loved to travel, visiting many countries over their 45+ years together.



Please join the family for a celebration of George's life on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Sonnenberg Mennonite Church, 14367 Hackett Road, Dalton, OH 44618. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call on Friday from 10-11 a.m. prior to services at the church. Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the arrangements. Donations may be made in George's honor to Lifecare Hospice, 1900 Akron Rd., Wooster, Ohio 44691, Parkinson's Foundation, 200 S.E. 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or via their website at: www.parkinson.org/ohio, or Christian Children's Home of Ohio, 2685 Armstrong Rd., Wooster, OH 44691.



Spidell – Mount Eaton



330-359-5252



www.spidellfuneralhome.com Published in The Repository on Apr. 9, 2019