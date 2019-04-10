|
George Lee Hann
Please join the family for a celebration of George's life on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Sonnenberg Mennonite Church, 14367 Hackett Road, Dalton, OH 44618. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call on Friday from 10-11 a.m. prior to services at the church.
Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the
arrangements. Donations may be made in George's honor to Lifecare Hospice, 1900 Akron Rd., Wooster, Ohio 44691,
Parkinson's Foundation, 200 S.E. 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or via their website at: www.parkinson.org/ohio, or Christian Children's Home of Ohio, 2685 Armstrong Rd., Wooster, OH 44691.
Spidell – Mount Eaton
330-359-5252
www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 10, 2019