Spidell Funeral Homes Inc. - Mount Eaton Chapel
15900 East Main Street
Mount Eaton, OH 44659
(330) 359-5252
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sonnenberg Mennonite Church
14367 Hackett Road
Dalton, OH
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Sonnenberg Mennonite Church
14367 Hackett Road
Dalton, OH
GEORGE LEE HANN


GEORGE LEE HANN Obituary
George Lee Hann

Please join the family for a celebration of George's life on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Sonnenberg Mennonite Church, 14367 Hackett Road, Dalton, OH 44618. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call on Friday from 10-11 a.m. prior to services at the church.

Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the

arrangements. Donations may be made in George's honor to Lifecare Hospice, 1900 Akron Rd., Wooster, Ohio 44691,

Parkinson's Foundation, 200 S.E. 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or via their website at: www.parkinson.org/ohio, or Christian Children's Home of Ohio, 2685 Armstrong Rd., Wooster, OH 44691.

Spidell – Mount Eaton

330-359-5252

www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 10, 2019
