George M. (Varga) North
age 95, passed away Wednesday. Born in Columbus, he had lived in Lisbon, New Garden and Canton. He was the former owner of Northeast Motors, Stark Loan Company, North Properties and was a Realtor with Century 21 in Canton in his retirement. George was a member of Simpson United Methodist Church, William McKinley Lodge #431 F&AM and a 32nd Degree Mason.
Preceded in death by his wife, Beverly North, parents, Michael and Elizabeth Varga and sister, Eleanor Rodacher. Survived by his daughters, Sandy Pannier of Worthington and Susan (Wilford) Copeland of Orlando, Florida, sons, Michael North of Homeworth and Larry (Rebecca) North of Canton, nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Services will be Monday at 1 p.m. at Simpson United Methodist Church with Pastor Ivy Smith officiating. Burial will be in Warstler Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday from 1-3 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the . Condolences may be made to: www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on July 6, 2019