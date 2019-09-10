|
George Martin Cazan
89, of Carrollton, formerly of Canton, passed away on September 5, 2019, after a long and courageous struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. Born in Detroit, Mich. on January 26, 1930, George was raised and spent his entire life in Canton and the Canton area. He was the son of Mabel Marker Cazan Fulk and Martin Cazan, a Romanian immigrant.
George was married to and is survived by Nancy Baker Cazan, his partner in life for over 30 years. He is survived by his sons, Kevin Cazan of Canton, Kenneth Cazan of Los Angeles, Calf., Martin Cazan of Navarre, and his step-daughter, Kristie Baker of Canton. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Nancy Cazan Livery. He is further survived by his grandchildren, Rebecca Livery (Travis) Malone of Virginia Beach, Va., Cathleen Livery (Travis) Young of Burbank, Calf., Todd Cazan of Canton, Andrew Cazan (Shelby) of Navarre, Virginia Cazan (Kyle) Cardwell of Bellevue, Neb., and step-grandson Kyle Baker- Meyer (Ashely) of North Canton. He had six great-grandchildren, Brady, Mirabelle, and Cooper Malone, Madison and Carson Young, and Charlie Baker.
George Cazan graduated from McKinley High School in 1948 and achieved Bachelor of Arts and Master of Education degrees from Kent State University. He was a highly respected educator in the Canton Public School system. He taught and coached basketball at Duber and was a principal at Allen, Burns, Garfield and MacGregor Schools. Following his retirement from teaching, Mr. Cazan worked for the Canton Public Library, creating and establishing the library's Senior Outreach Program. He was a substitute teacher and Elementary Principal at East Canton Local Schools and managed the MSP Math/Science tutor program for the Stark County Educational Services Center. An avid performer, Mr. Cazan was active in and performed many roles with both the Canton Civic Opera and Canton Players Guild, as well as many other performing arts organizations. He also served as director for the Carroll County Choral for several years. He was perhaps most proud of his extensive participation in the life of St. Timothy's Episcopal Church in Massillon. Throughout his years as a parishioner, George served as a soloist and member of the choir under his mentor, Martin Alexander, before taking over directing the choir for many years. He also served as a member of the Vestry as well as participating in many committees for the church. Before that, George spent his early years at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Canton, as both a member of the men and boys choir and serving on the Vestry. He credits his time at St. Paul's, both as a child and young adult, with creating his deep love for music. George always said that his time at St. Paul's saved him from what could have been a disastrous life. George was well known for his quick wit and funny stories. He delighted in making people laugh.
A Celebration of Life service for George Cazan will take place at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, 226 3rd Street SE, Massillon, on Saturday, September 14, at 11:00 a.m. Memorial gifts can be made to St. Timothy's music program. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of George by visiting the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 10, 2019