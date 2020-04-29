Home

George N. Culverhouse


1924 - 2020
George N. Culverhouse Obituary
George N. Culverhouse

95, of Canton, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 due to complications of Covid-19. He was born in Cadiz, OH on August 24, 1924 to the late Forrest and Lillian Culverhouse. George proudly served in the United States Army and was employed at Republic Steel for 30 years, retiring in 1986. He attended Canton Baptist Temple and enjoyed fishing, playing 500 Rummy with his daughter Christine and her husband Bob, playing harmonica and singing "You Are My Sunshine" to all the women at Canton Regency. He had a great sense of humor and worked hard to make sure his family had everything they needed.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy O. Culverhouse on November 24, 2017, whom he was married to for 70 years; son Michael Culverhouse; sisters, Velma Conard and Mary Ann Day and his brother Wilbur Culverhouse. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Christine and Bob Aventino, Kenneth and Jonelle Culverhouse and Sharon and Daryl Beyersdorff; 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. When he sees the Gates of Heaven open up, he will be greeted by his wife and family and will be singing "You Are My Sunshine." The family would like to thank Aultman Hospital and Palliative Care for all of their love and care.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, graveside services will be private for the family. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Published in The Repository on Apr. 29, 2020
