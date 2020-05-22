GEORGE R. GRADIJAN
1937 - 2020
George R. Gradijan

age 83, of Massillon passed away on May 21, 2020. He was born in Brewster on March 23, 1937, to the late Michael and Margaret Gradijan. George served in the Navy during the Korean Conflict. He also served in the Massillon Police Department for 25 years.

George was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 49 years, Linda Gradijan; daughter, Debbie Gradijan-Hardwick; and several brothers. He is survived by his sons, Dan (Tammy) and Mark Gradijan; 5 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; and his special friend Joanne Gourley.

Public funeral service will be held at noon on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the Paquelet Funeral Home. Final resting place will be at Calvary Cemetery. Messages of support and sympathy may be made at: www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Home
