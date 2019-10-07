Home

Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 830-0148
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
St. John the Baptist Orthodox Cemetery
Campbell,, OH
GEORGE R. VASILE Jr.


1936 - 2019
GEORGE R. VASILE Jr. Obituary
George R.

Vasile, Jr.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow the service at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Cemetery in Campbell, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Akron Children's 5th Floor Oncology, Parkinson's Foundation, or Barberton Summa Hospice.

Condolences to the family may be made at: www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory, 330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on Oct. 7, 2019
