George R.
Vasile, Jr.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow the service at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Cemetery in Campbell, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Akron Children's 5th Floor Oncology, Parkinson's Foundation, or Barberton Summa Hospice.
Condolences to the family may be made at: www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory, 330-830-0148
