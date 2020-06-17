GEORGE RADICK
1935 - 2020
George Radick

age 85, of Salem, OH, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at Aultman Hospital in Canton. He was born May 2, 1935 in Brewster, son of the late Samuel and Anna (Ursing) Radick. George graduated from Brewster High School and enlisted in the Army in 1954. He played baseball for a Cleveland Indian farm team in Wyoming in 1957. He also wrote a book on depression. George worked as a lineman for W&LE Railroad, retiring after 37 years. Most of all, he was a dedicated family man. He loved people and people loved him.

Survivors include his wife, Candace D. (Van Dyne); two sons, Kurt and Dan; one daughter, Jennifer; and a sister, Mildred Buskett. Besides his parents, seven sisters and two brothers also preceded him in death.

No services will be held. You are now able to share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To view George's obituary or send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com

Published in The Repository on Jun. 17, 2020.
