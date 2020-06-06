Happy Birthday
in Heaven Son
George S. Bundy
Gone, but never ever
forgotten. We think and talk about you everyday.
Love and miss you more
and more everyday.
Love, Dad, Mom, Lori, Jim, Katie and Grandma
Published in The Repository on Jun. 6, 2020.