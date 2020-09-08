George S. Navesage 91 of North Canton, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020. He was born in Canton to the late Stat and Pelagia Navrozides on September 10, 1928. George was a graduate of Timken Vocational High School, and proudly served in the United States Army for five years. After serving in the military, he continued his education at Kent State University, graduating with a Bachelor's Degree. George was a member of the American Legion Post #44, the VFW, and was a lifetime member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, where he was very active. Not only was he a member of the church's men's club and senior citizens club, but he also held many counsel positions on various boards and offices within the church. George was a man with many hobbies and always on the move. He enjoyed golfing, gardening, and spending time with his friends, with whom he would spend most of his mornings with at McDonald's for coffee and many laughs. Although he had all of these hobbies, what he loved most was spending time with his grandchildren. They adored him, just as much as he adored them.Along with his parents, George was preceded in death by his sister Athena. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Naves; daughters Christine (Frank) Zadrozny and Rhonda (Brent) Bell, both of Pittsburgh; and five grandchildren Abigail, Stephanie, Nathan, Michael, and Sarah.Private funeral services will be held at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Entombment will be held in Forest Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations, in George's name, may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.Rossi (330)492-5830