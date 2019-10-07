Home

Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Myers UCC
2709 Pigeon Run Ave SW
Massillon, OH
View Map
GEORGE SIMONTON


1931 - 2019
GEORGE SIMONTON Obituary
George Simonton

On September 29, 2019, George Simonton, 88 years old dropped his earthly robe and Jesus called him home. George was born March 16, 1931, the son of the late William H. and Margaret (Slatzer) Simonton from Caldwell, Ohio. George was their only child. George played football for four years Caldwell Redskins. He joined the military after graduation and served four years in the Navy during the Korean War in the 1950s.

He married the love of his life Mildred E. Simonton, who survives him on September 22, 1956 and celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary. George leaves behind his children, Janice E. Simonton Eltalla and his only son, David A. Simonton. George loved his grandchildren, Amy Hoffman Schultz (Gary), Timothy S. Parsons, and Stefanie S. Stranger. God blessed him with five great grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. George was a member of Myers UCC for over 49 years. He retired from Timken Company and Fisher Foods. He will be sadly missed by all.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday October 12, 2019 at Myers UCC, 2709 Pigeon Run Ave SW, Massillon, OH 44647, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Mary Ann Jopperi officiating. His final resting place will be Sharon Cemetery in Sharon, Ohio. Condolences to the family may be made at

www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Oct. 7, 2019
