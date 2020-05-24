George T. Soltis
Age 95, passed away May 10, 2020. He proudly served in the United States Navy.
Survived by his beloved wife of 73 years, Anne Soltis; three children; grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Those wishing to send their online condolences may visit
www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 24, 2020.