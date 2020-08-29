1/1
George Tom Berger
1945 - 2020
George Tom Berger

age 75, of Hartville, passed away on Thursday Aug. 27, 2020. He was born in Canton on Aug. 6, 1945 to the late Steven and Magdalene (Fescko) Berger. George enlisted in the Army at the age of 17. He served as a medic, training NCO, recruiter and many other duties. He was always very proud of his military career serving our country for over 30 years.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Diane (Wise); children, Christopher, Michelle (Mike) Baldwin, Melissa (Gary Malgieri) Berger; grandchildren, Zachary, Ashley and Matthew Baldwin, Alexander, Veda and Jaxon Berger; mother-in-law, Mary Lou Wise; and many other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by brother Joe, infant brother and father-in-law, William Wise.

George's body will lie in state on Monday at 10:30 a.m. St. Joseph Catholic Church Grotto. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin Monday at 11 a.m. at the church Grotto with Father Tom Acker celebrant. For proper spacing all are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Final resting place is the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Hartville Fire Department. All are encouraged to sign the tribute wall at www.arnoldfuneralhome.com. Special thanks to Allay Senior Center and Crossroads Hospice for their loving care.

Arnold Hartville 330-877-9364

Published in The Repository on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Lying in State
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church Grotto
AUG
31
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church Grotto
