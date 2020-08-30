1/
George Tom Berger
George Tom

Berger

George's body will lie in state on Monday at 10:30 a.m. St. Joseph Catholic Church Grotto. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin Monday at 11 a.m. at the church Grotto with Father Tom Acker celebrant. For proper spacing all are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Final resting place is the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Hartville Fire Department. All are encouraged to sign the tribute wall at www.arnoldfuneralhome.com. Special thanks to Allay Senior Center and Crossroads Hospice for their loving care.

Published in The Repository on Aug. 30, 2020.
