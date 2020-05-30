George "Tyrone" Henderson



Tyrone Henderson, 61, went home to be with the Lord on May 26, 2020 after a long chronic illness at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. Born April 17, 1959, in Waynesburg, Ohio to George and Nancy Henderson and was a resident of East Canton, Ohio. Tyrone attended Sandy Valley High School and was a dedicated employee at Precision Castparts Corp (PCC) Airfoils for thirty-two years, retiring in 2011. Tyrone accepted the Lord, loved to share his faith, and spend time with his friends and family. His confession of faith was summarized by saying "The power of the Lord is my strength".



Tyrone was preceded in death by his parents, George Washington Henderson and Nancy Marie Henderson. He leaves to cherish his memory; his loving wife of 20 years, Rosalind D. Henderson; son, Mark Horton; daughter, Jan



(Donovan) Davis, step-daughter, Anita (Hobson) Bethune and step-son, Donald (Par'ris) Lomax; siblings: Deborah (Paul) Burt, Rosetta (Stanley) Gardner, Kimberly (Earl) McVay, Dane Scott Henderson; grandson, Mark Horton II. Tyrone loved spending time with family, motorcycling, traveling, and daily discussions with neighborhood friends. As a child, teenager, and young adult Tyrone enjoyed participation in competitive sports. Everyone who knew Tyrone, knew he enjoyed a loving relationship with his siblings resulting in an unbreakable bond. Tyrone will be remembered for his unfailing kindness and unforgettable laugh by everyone whom he encountered.



Visitation will be on Monday, June 1, 2020 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 729 Cherry Ave. N.E., Canton, Ohio 44702. A private internment will take place at a later date.



