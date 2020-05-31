George "Tyrone" Henderson
Visitation will be on Monday, June 1, 2020 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 729 Cherry Ave. N.E., Canton, Ohio 44702.
A private internment will take place at a later date.
Published in The Repository on May 31, 2020.