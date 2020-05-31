Or Copy this URL to Share

Share GEORGE's life story with friends and family

Share GEORGE's life story with friends and family

George "Tyrone" Henderson



Visitation will be on Monday, June 1, 2020 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 729 Cherry Ave. N.E., Canton, Ohio 44702.



A private internment will take place at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store