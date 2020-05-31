GEORGE TYRONE HENDERSON
George "Tyrone" Henderson

Visitation will be on Monday, June 1, 2020 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 729 Cherry Ave. N.E., Canton, Ohio 44702.

A private internment will take place at a later date.

Published in The Repository on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home, Inc.
729 Cherry Avenue NE
Canton, OH 44702
(330) 455-7944
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 30, 2020
Thoughts and Prayers to all,Tyrone was a classmate friend that will be missed by many,Rest In Peace
Tammy Offenberger
Classmate
May 30, 2020
Tyrone was one of a kind. Always a kind word and a genuine, infectious smile. It was a joy to have his spirit at PCC.
Julie Castellucci
Coworker
May 30, 2020
RIP Cousin Tyrone You Will Be Truly Missed By All Those Who Loved You. RIP Cousin No More Pain Rest Easy Cuz Gone But Not Forget. Love And Miss You.
Terri Bell
Family
May 30, 2020
To the Henderson Family:
Words can't express how saddened we was to hear of Tyrone passing. He will forever be apart of the Family & let's not forget that one of a kind laugh. He will be truly missed. May the care & love of those around you provide comfort & peace during this difficult time. Our thoughts & prayers are with you.
Love, The Jones' Family
Friend
May 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
May 30, 2020
Sending Heartfelt Condolences to the Family. Weeping may endure for a night but Joy comes in the morning. Love you all
Toi Henderson McLaurin
Family
May 30, 2020
To the Late George Henderson Family,
George was an amazing man of faith, which was exemplified throughout his courageous battle of life. To the Family, may God grant your peace in knowing that he is safe in the arms of God.
Continuous Blessings,
Marie A. Fentress
Marie Fentress
Friend
May 30, 2020
I am so blessed to have known George! He was truly an angel on Earth! He always made my day when he stopped in at the Dollar General. We would talk about family and he would always have the best advice! I'm sure he has touched so many lives as he did mine. You're a beautiful angel now
Ashley Tharpe
Friend
May 30, 2020
Thank you for always being an encouragement and friend George! I will be praying for your family!
Love,
Rhoda Longo
Rhoda Longo
Friend
May 30, 2020
George was definitely 1 in a million. His kindness and wisdom I will forever remember. Rest easy my friend. True friend for sure. I love you buddy! Waynesburg!
Shawn Longo
Friend
May 30, 2020
George Thank you for you friendly smile and greeting every time we saw you. You will be missed.
Province family
Friend
May 30, 2020
Tyrone, Tyrone, Tyrone! You exemplified strength in an unwavering way that is seldom seen. Through your pain you continued to exude laughter, joy, and love! Were thankful to have been a part of your life, and will hold all the wonderful memories close to our heart. Family, Tye has shown us all what walking in the strength of the Lord looks like, so let us carry on his Legacy. In our weakness, Christs Strength is made Perfect. We love you all and will continue to keep you in our prayers!
Robbie and Willie Lemon
Family
May 30, 2020
I'll never forget George Tyrone Henderson. What a positive attitude---always! The world needs more people like him. Even during tough times, he always put a smile on my face. Prayers go out Rosalind and family from George's favorite (I hope) pharmacist.
Dave Keenan
Acquaintance
May 30, 2020
Tyrone touched everyone he met. We will miss his beautiful smile, kind heart, sense of humor and infectious laugh. Heaven received a true angel.
Dan Carson and Lora Hinton
Friend
May 30, 2020
Tyrone was a great friend back in our much younger days. So sorry to read this. Prayers for all
Cindy Walter Davis
Classmate
