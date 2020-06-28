George V. Suteu Jr.
George V. Suteu Jr.

88, of North Canton passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. He was born September 11, 1931 in Detroit, MI. to the late George Sr. and Victoria Suteu. George served in the U.S. Army. He retired from the Ford Motor Company and was a member of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sons, David and Christopher Suteu; brother, John Suteu. George is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia Suteu; sons, Michael Suteu, Matthew Suteu and George Suteu; daughter, Catherine Yapko and step-daughter, Terri Todovan; nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

In honoring George's wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no services. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements.

Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
