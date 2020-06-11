George W. Bennage Jr.
81, of Canton, passed away on Tuesday June 9, 2020. He was born in Canton on September 23, 1938 to the late George Sr and Leslie Bennage and proudly served in the United States Army. George attended Canton Baptist Temple and was an avid sports fan. In his younger days he enjoyed bowling and golf. The most important part of his life was his family and he will be deeply missed and never forgotten.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Charlotte Morton and Linda Fogel; and his brother Larry Bennage. He leaves his loving wife Barbara Bennage, with whom he would have celebrated 52 years of marriage on June 27, 2020; son George "Sonny" Bennage III; stepdaughter Shelly Hufford; grandchildren, Amanda Police, James Hufford, Hunter, Aiden and Haley Bennage; great granddaughter Delta Willow Hufford; sisters, Delores Fogel and Georgia Desantis and his brother Jack Bennage.
Calling hours will be Friday from 5-7pm at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Funeral services will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Aultman Hospice Program, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW Canton, OH 44718. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed, 330-477-6721
81, of Canton, passed away on Tuesday June 9, 2020. He was born in Canton on September 23, 1938 to the late George Sr and Leslie Bennage and proudly served in the United States Army. George attended Canton Baptist Temple and was an avid sports fan. In his younger days he enjoyed bowling and golf. The most important part of his life was his family and he will be deeply missed and never forgotten.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Charlotte Morton and Linda Fogel; and his brother Larry Bennage. He leaves his loving wife Barbara Bennage, with whom he would have celebrated 52 years of marriage on June 27, 2020; son George "Sonny" Bennage III; stepdaughter Shelly Hufford; grandchildren, Amanda Police, James Hufford, Hunter, Aiden and Haley Bennage; great granddaughter Delta Willow Hufford; sisters, Delores Fogel and Georgia Desantis and his brother Jack Bennage.
Calling hours will be Friday from 5-7pm at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Funeral services will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Aultman Hospice Program, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW Canton, OH 44718. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed, 330-477-6721
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 11, 2020.