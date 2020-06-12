George W. Bennage Jr.
George W.

Bennage Jr.

Calling hours will be Friday from 5-7 pm at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Funeral services will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Aultman Hospice Program, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW Canton, OH 44718. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
