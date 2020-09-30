George W. Heffner Jrage 62, of Canton, passed away September 28, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. He was born in Portsmouth, Ohio on December 23, 1957 to the late George W. and Patricia (Thompson) Heffner. He graduated from Perry High School in 1977. George spent 25 years working at the Stark County Board of MRDD. He was an avid sports fan following the Cleveland Indians, Minnesota Vikings, and played in local softball leagues.He is survived by his wife, Carrie, of 25 years and stepson Matthew.Calling hours will be Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 4-6 PM at the Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home at 4817 Cleveland Ave NW. Funeral services will be Friday, October 2 at 10AM with Pastor Jeff Martell officiating.Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver330-456-7291