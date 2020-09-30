1/1
George W. Heffner Jr.
George W. Heffner Jr

age 62, of Canton, passed away September 28, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. He was born in Portsmouth, Ohio on December 23, 1957 to the late George W. and Patricia (Thompson) Heffner. He graduated from Perry High School in 1977. George spent 25 years working at the Stark County Board of MRDD. He was an avid sports fan following the Cleveland Indians, Minnesota Vikings, and played in local softball leagues.

He is survived by his wife, Carrie, of 25 years and stepson Matthew.

Calling hours will be Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 4-6 PM at the Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home at 4817 Cleveland Ave NW. Funeral services will be Friday, October 2 at 10AM with Pastor Jeff Martell officiating.

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver

330-456-7291

Published in The Repository on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
OCT
2
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
4817 Cleveland Ave., N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
330-455-0349
Memories & Condolences
September 29, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.

Your sister Vickie Ireland
Vickie Ireland
Sister
September 29, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Ryan Jessica Blake Larkins
Family
