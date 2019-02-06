Home

Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
71, passed away following an extended battle with Primary Progressive Aphasia, on February 1, 2019. He was born in Lewistown, Pa. on July 23, 1947 to George J. and Bertha (Varner) Hendricks. George retired from Hendricks Vacuum Forming in 2014. He loved college football, baseball and basketball and was a huge Buckeye and Indians fan. He was a quiet man dedicated to his wife, children and grandchildren. He was a member of The Chapel in Green.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie (Westbrook) Hendricks, whom he married on June 11, 1966; their children, Sherri (Bryan) Wengerd and Tamara (Michael) Egnash; four grandchildren, Ashley (Robbie) Warther, Zachary Wengerd, Michael George Egnash and Alexis Raye Egnash; two great-grandchildren, Cole and Natalie; and a brother, Donald Hendricks. George was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Cody William Wengerd; and a sister, Letitia Jean Hendricks.

Friends and family may call at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. and on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. with funeral service following at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Brookfield Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com Memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Medical Center Hospice.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 6, 2019
