George W. Hendricks
Friends and family may call at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. and on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. with funeral service following at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Brookfield Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com Memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Medical Center Hospice.
Paquelet Funeral Home
& Crematory
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 7, 2019
