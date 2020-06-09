George W. Mills
entered into his heavenly rest at age 84 at home on June 8, 2020. He was born in Adena, Ohio on Nov. 28, 1935, the son of the late George and Mary Mills. He was first married to his late beloved wife Leah Hawk Mills who passed away on June 8th, 1977. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Dave; sisters, Elsie, Ruth, Ginny, Helen, and grandson, Jacob Mills. George graduated from Louisville High School in 1953. He was a man of great faith and was a long time member of Dueber United Methodist Church. He spent time in the Air Force and Marines. George worked at Sugardale for 35 years and was a custodian at Dueber for 10 years before he retired.
George re-married in 1981 to Virginia (Ginnye). In addition to Ginnye, he leaves behind six children, Vicky (Greg) Kocher, Bill (Terri) Mills, Jeff Mills, Mike Mills, Andrea Mills, and Jennifer Keevil as well as six step-children, Pattye (Gary) Stragar, Pam (Dan) Moretta, Peggy (Steve) DeOrio, Phil (Maureen) Barr, Palmer (Sherri) Barr and Polly (Brian) Benson and collectively 23 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Service will be private for the family and will be officiated by Pastor Jon George and Dr. Chet Harris. Calling hours reflecting social distancing guidelines will be held Wednesday from 3-5 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dueber UMC, 645 Dueber Ave. SW., Canton, Ohio 44706.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
entered into his heavenly rest at age 84 at home on June 8, 2020. He was born in Adena, Ohio on Nov. 28, 1935, the son of the late George and Mary Mills. He was first married to his late beloved wife Leah Hawk Mills who passed away on June 8th, 1977. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Dave; sisters, Elsie, Ruth, Ginny, Helen, and grandson, Jacob Mills. George graduated from Louisville High School in 1953. He was a man of great faith and was a long time member of Dueber United Methodist Church. He spent time in the Air Force and Marines. George worked at Sugardale for 35 years and was a custodian at Dueber for 10 years before he retired.
George re-married in 1981 to Virginia (Ginnye). In addition to Ginnye, he leaves behind six children, Vicky (Greg) Kocher, Bill (Terri) Mills, Jeff Mills, Mike Mills, Andrea Mills, and Jennifer Keevil as well as six step-children, Pattye (Gary) Stragar, Pam (Dan) Moretta, Peggy (Steve) DeOrio, Phil (Maureen) Barr, Palmer (Sherri) Barr and Polly (Brian) Benson and collectively 23 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Service will be private for the family and will be officiated by Pastor Jon George and Dr. Chet Harris. Calling hours reflecting social distancing guidelines will be held Wednesday from 3-5 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dueber UMC, 645 Dueber Ave. SW., Canton, Ohio 44706.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 9, 2020.