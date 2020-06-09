George W. Mills
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George W. Mills

entered into his heavenly rest at age 84 at home on June 8, 2020. He was born in Adena, Ohio on Nov. 28, 1935, the son of the late George and Mary Mills. He was first married to his late beloved wife Leah Hawk Mills who passed away on June 8th, 1977. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Dave; sisters, Elsie, Ruth, Ginny, Helen, and grandson, Jacob Mills. George graduated from Louisville High School in 1953. He was a man of great faith and was a long time member of Dueber United Methodist Church. He spent time in the Air Force and Marines. George worked at Sugardale for 35 years and was a custodian at Dueber for 10 years before he retired.

George re-married in 1981 to Virginia (Ginnye). In addition to Ginnye, he leaves behind six children, Vicky (Greg) Kocher, Bill (Terri) Mills, Jeff Mills, Mike Mills, Andrea Mills, and Jennifer Keevil as well as six step-children, Pattye (Gary) Stragar, Pam (Dan) Moretta, Peggy (Steve) DeOrio, Phil (Maureen) Barr, Palmer (Sherri) Barr and Polly (Brian) Benson and collectively 23 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Service will be private for the family and will be officiated by Pastor Jon George and Dr. Chet Harris. Calling hours reflecting social distancing guidelines will be held Wednesday from 3-5 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dueber UMC, 645 Dueber Ave. SW., Canton, Ohio 44706.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved