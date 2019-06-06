Home

GEORGE WENDELL FRAM


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
GEORGE WENDELL FRAM Obituary
George Wendell Fram

George Wendell Fram, age 89, of Oxford, FL, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the Mission Oaks Assisted Living and Memory Care Facility in Oxford, FL. He was born August 5, 1929 in Warren, Ohio, to (Wm) Howard and Marian Christell (Davis) Fram. George married Patricia Ann Whittaker in Mantua, Ohio, on June 14, 1951.

He is survived by his three children and seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife; and his parents. George and Pat are together again.

A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers donations can be given to: www.honorflight.org
Published in The Repository on June 6, 2019
