George Wendell Fram
George Wendell Fram, age 89, of Oxford, FL, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the Mission Oaks Assisted Living and Memory Care Facility in Oxford, FL. He was born August 5, 1929 in Warren, Ohio, to (Wm) Howard and Marian Christell (Davis) Fram. George married Patricia Ann Whittaker in Mantua, Ohio, on June 14, 1951.
He is survived by his three children and seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife; and his parents. George and Pat are together again.
A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers donations can be given to: www.honorflight.org
Published in The Repository on June 6, 2019