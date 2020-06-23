Georgene R. Young
Georgene R. Young

A Home Going Celebration will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 12 p.m. (NOON) at the Paquelet Funeral Home. Her pastor, Rev. LeCounte Nedab II will be Officiating.

Those unable to attend the service may go to:

www.paquelet.com and click on Facebook Livestreaming at 12 p.m. to watch the service. Her final resting place will be at Oakwood Cemetery. Friends and family may gather at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. before the service.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory, (330) 833-3222

Published in The Repository on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 22, 2020
Dear family, sorry to hear of your loss. She will always be remembered as a loving, Christian woman. She will be dearly missed, but will forever live in your hearts , minds and souls. Continue to celebrate her life and cherish all the memories together.
Vicki Kidd
Friend
