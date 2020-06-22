GEORGENE R.YOUNG
Georgene R. Young

87, of Massillon, received her Angel Wings & went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was born on July 28, 1932 in Massillon, the daughter of the late Henry & Hazel (Earley) Grant. Georgene worked for Timken Co. and retired in 1984 after 17 years. She had a passion and love for flower gardening, as she took pride in maintaining her beautiful flowers and plants. Georgene loved to cook & bake. She was a woman of God known to be an avid Prayer Warrior. She was a loyal & dedicated member of St. James A.M.E. Zion.

She is survived by her children & the spouses, Victoria ( Dave) Sheegog, Joyce Benjamin, and David (Linda) Young; grandchildren, David Sheegog, Jr., Charles Benjamin, Jr., Christopher (Danielle) Benjamin, Sean Sheegog, Candice Benjamin, Bryan Sheegog, & Erica Young; numerous great grandchildren & great-great grandchildren; a host of nieces & nephews; and special friends, Joyce Lemon & Carol Taylor.

A Home Going Celebration will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 12 p.m. (NOON) at the Paquelet Funeral Home. Her pastor, Rev. LeCounte Nedab II will be Officiating. Her final resting place will be at Oakwood Cemetery. Friends and family may gather at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. before the service.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

(330) 833-3222

Published in The Repository on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
