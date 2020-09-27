Georgia A. LongAge 83, of Canton, died Friday September 25, 2020 in her home. She was born September 19, 1937 in Canton, Ohio to the late Adrian and Catherine (Meeks) Farver. "Quiet and gentle with an exuberant joyful laugh. She championed the aspirational while also having a sympathetic ear for those in pain. Accepting of us all, she was simply … lovely!"Georgia is preceded in death by one daughter, Linda Mathie; two sisters, Mary Lou Ervan and Beverly Bennett. Georgia is survived by her husband of 53 years, George H. Long; six children, Donald Fach, Fred Fach, Tim Fach, Michael (Andrea) Long, Mary Jane (James Mollohan) Long, and Joe (Missy Smith) Long; 16 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; special daughters-in-law, Lorrina Hess and Brenda Crawford.A virtual celebration of life service will be Saturday October 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., the virtual link will be found on the funeral home website later in the week. A public celebration of Georgia's life will be in the summer of 2021. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online atKreighbaum-Sanders330-484-2525