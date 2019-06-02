Home

Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
(330) 494-9644
Georgia Etta Wellman

Georgia Etta Wellman Obituary
Georgia Etta Wellman 1929-2019

Age 90, formerly of Canton, Ohio died peacefully on Wednesday morning, May 29, 2019. She was born April 6, 1929 in Canton, Ohio to the late George and Margaret (Heise) Filliez. Georgia was a passionate member of Solid Rock Fellowship.

She is survived by nine children, Gary Wellman, Carole Keyser, David Wellman, Jeanne Wellman, Nancy (David) Stansberry, Mary (Robert) Oliver, Anita (Terry) Richards, Linda (Greg) Potts, and Cindy Stuckey; 22 grandchildren; 51 or 52 great-grandchildren (Mom forgot!); 7 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Larry Filliez; sister, Marjorie Phillips. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Stimer; and brother, William Filliez.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.
Published in The Repository on June 2, 2019
