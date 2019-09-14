|
|
Georgia M. Croston
age 81, of the Uniontown/ North Canton area, was relieved of her earthly suffering on Sept. 12, 2019. Georgia was known for her cooking and hospitality. No one ever left her home without a meal or being hungry.
Preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Quentin; daughter, Gloria Spencer; sister, Anne Krause; brother, Orval Croston; and parents, Lawrence and Carrie Croston. Georgia is survived by her children, Penny (Lance) Popiel, Cecil (Colleen) Croston, Vittie (Delbert) Lillie; son-in-law, Gary Spencer; sisters, Lena Miner, and Viola Darrah; 15 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and many other loved ones and friends.
Friends and family will be received Sunday, 5 to 8 p.m., at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW, UNIONTOWN, Ohio 44685 (one block NW of the square of 619 & Cleveland Ave.) Funeral service will be held on Monday, 1 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park.
(Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271)
Published in The Repository on Sept. 14, 2019