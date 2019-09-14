Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
3553 Northdale Street
Uniontown, OH 44685
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
3553 Northdale Street
Uniontown, OH 44685
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia Croston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia M. Croston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgia M. Croston Obituary
Georgia M. Croston

age 81, of the Uniontown/ North Canton area, was relieved of her earthly suffering on Sept. 12, 2019. Georgia was known for her cooking and hospitality. No one ever left her home without a meal or being hungry.

Preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Quentin; daughter, Gloria Spencer; sister, Anne Krause; brother, Orval Croston; and parents, Lawrence and Carrie Croston. Georgia is survived by her children, Penny (Lance) Popiel, Cecil (Colleen) Croston, Vittie (Delbert) Lillie; son-in-law, Gary Spencer; sisters, Lena Miner, and Viola Darrah; 15 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and many other loved ones and friends.

Friends and family will be received Sunday, 5 to 8 p.m., at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW, UNIONTOWN, Ohio 44685 (one block NW of the square of 619 & Cleveland Ave.) Funeral service will be held on Monday, 1 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park.

(Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271)

www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in The Repository on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now