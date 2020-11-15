Georgiann S. Marginean
71, of Canton, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. She was born December 20, 1948, in Belmont County, Ohio, to the late Ernest and Esther Schnegg.
Georgiann was a member of North Canton Church of Christ. She retired from Key Bank after 30 plus years of service.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Tammy; brothers, William and Charles Schnegg.
Georgiann loved and enjoyed her family and will be dearly missed by her two daughters, Kristen (Oliver) Beisel and Amy Marginean; granddaughter, Olivia Beisel; brothers: Fred (Sue) Schnegg, Don (Elizabeth) Schnegg and Roger (Brenda) Schnegg; sisters, Shirley Schnegg and Carol Dimitro; and several nieces and nephews.
In honoring Georgiann wishes she will be cremated. Due to the surrounding condition of Covid-19 the family will be planning a celebration of Georgiann's life at a later date. Reed
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements.
