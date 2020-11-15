1/
GEORGIANN S. MARGINEAN
1948 - 2020
Georgiann S. Marginean

71, of Canton, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. She was born December 20, 1948, in Belmont County, Ohio, to the late Ernest and Esther Schnegg.

Georgiann was a member of North Canton Church of Christ. She retired from Key Bank after 30 plus years of service.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Tammy; brothers, William and Charles Schnegg.

Georgiann loved and enjoyed her family and will be dearly missed by her two daughters, Kristen (Oliver) Beisel and Amy Marginean; granddaughter, Olivia Beisel; brothers: Fred (Sue) Schnegg, Don (Elizabeth) Schnegg and Roger (Brenda) Schnegg; sisters, Shirley Schnegg and Carol Dimitro; and several nieces and nephews.

In honoring Georgiann wishes she will be cremated. Due to the surrounding condition of Covid-19 the family will be planning a celebration of Georgiann's life at a later date. Reed

Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the

online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
November 14, 2020
Kristen, I’m so sorry for your loss. I’m here if you need anything ❤
Kim Parish
Friend
November 14, 2020
Kristen, I am so very sorry to hear this. She was so blessed to have you as her daughter. Sending you and Amy love and prayers. ❤
Linda
Friend
