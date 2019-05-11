|
Georgianna C. "Toots" Berkshire 1926-2019
92, passed away on May 4, 2019. She was born on November 27, 1926 the daughter of the late Forest and Clara Dohner. Toots was a woman of great faith and was a member of Lowell Church. She was also a member of the Forever Young Group. Toots enjoyed traveling and creating many happy memories with her family, also enjoyed playing cards and Bingo. Toots and her late husband, Bill, founded Johnnies Bakery in 1946. She was quick to smile, had a great sense of humor, was a dedicated Mother, worked hard and accomplished much. Her greatest love was for her family and proud of all five generations.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy D. "Johnny" Berkshire; infant daughter, Nancy Sue Berkshire; daughter, Barbara Berkshire; sisters, Arlene Croft and Esther Lance; brothers, Forest Dohner and Art Dohner; and son-in-law, Damon Warstler. Toots is survived by her loving family, children, William (Paula) Berkshire, Kandis (Kevin Luker) Hess, Charlene (Bill Ludwig) Warstler, James (Catherine) Berkshire; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; special friend of family, Diane Ackerman; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held Monday from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL). Funeral Services will be held Tuesday 11:00 a.m. at Zion United Church of Christ (415 S. Main St., North Canton 44720) with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. Graveside Services will take place at Sunset Hill Memory Garden to honor both Toots and her daughter Barbara Berkshire. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Children's Foundation. The family invites you to visit:
Published in The Repository on May 11, 2019