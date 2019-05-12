Home

Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
330-477-6721
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL)
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion United Church of Christ
415 S. Main St.
North Canton, OH
Georgianna C. "Toots" Berkshire

Georgianna C. "Toots" Berkshire Obituary
Georgianna C.

"Toots" Berkshire

Visitation will be held Monday from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL). Funeral Services will be held Tuesday 11:00 a.m. at Zion United Church of Christ (415 S. Main St., North Canton 44720) with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. Graveside Services will take place at Sunset Hill Memory Garden to honor both Toots and her daughter, Barbara Berkshire.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Children's Foundation. The family invites you to visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed Funeral Home -

Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 12, 2019
