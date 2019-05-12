|
|
|
Georgianna C.
"Toots" Berkshire
Visitation will be held Monday from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL). Funeral Services will be held Tuesday 11:00 a.m. at Zion United Church of Christ (415 S. Main St., North Canton 44720) with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. Graveside Services will take place at Sunset Hill Memory Garden to honor both Toots and her daughter, Barbara Berkshire.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Children's Foundation. The family invites you to visit:
www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed Funeral Home -
Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 12, 2019
