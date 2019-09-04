Home

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
Georgianna "Georgie" McCormick

Georgianna "Georgie"

McCormick

was the devoted wife of late William A. McCormick and loving mother of George W. McCormick of Louisville. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville, Ohio. Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Louis Parish Cemetery in Louisville, Ohio.

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory

330-875-2811

Serving Ohio Families

Since 1867
Published in The Repository on Sept. 4, 2019
