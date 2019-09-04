|
|
Georgianna "Georgie"
McCormick
was the devoted wife of late William A. McCormick and loving mother of George W. McCormick of Louisville. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville, Ohio. Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Louis Parish Cemetery in Louisville, Ohio. The full obituary can be viewed online at https://www.paqueletfalk.com/obituary/
Published in The Repository on Sept. 4, 2019