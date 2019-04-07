|
Georgianna Stranger
69, of Canton, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Aultman Hospital. She was born in Clarksburg, WV. on November 9, 1949 to the late George and Virginia Green. She was a graduate of Raedal Secretarial School and was employed as a secretary for numerous different locations. Georgianna was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church and more recently Whipple Heights Christian Missionary Alliance. She enjoyed fishing, playing card games and board games and will be deeply missed. Georgianna was given the gift of life through organ donation when she received a double lung transplant in 2015. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Stranger on November 25, 2010; and numerous aunts and uncles.
She leaves her three sons: Sean (Melissa) Stranger, Christopher Stranger and Lance (Lisa) Stranger; granddaughters: Kalie, Anna, Rebekah, Katherine and Rachel; and two brothers, Gary (Vickie) and Roger Green. The family would like to send a special thank you to the numerous doctors and nurses who cared for Georgianna at University Hospitals, Aultman Hospital and the multiple rehabilitation centers. They would also like to thank her many Bible study friends who supported her and gave her joy.
Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, with Pastor Scott Praxl officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Calling hours will be Monday from 6-8 p.m. and prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in her name, to the Transplant Institute at University Hospitals at: support.uhgiving.org. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019