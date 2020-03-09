Home

Services
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
3553 Northdale Street
Uniontown, OH 44685
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
3553 Northdale Street NW
Uniontown, OH
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Uniontown United Methodist Church
13370 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH
Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
10175 Rawiga Road
Seville, OH
GERALD C. "GERRY" HUHN Jr.

GERALD C. "GERRY" HUHN Jr. Obituary
Gerald C. "Gerry" Huhn, Jr.

Friends and family will be received Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street N.W., (one block N.W. of the square of Rt. 619 & Cleveland Avenue), UNIONTOWN, Ohio 44685.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, 11 a.m., at Uniontown United Methodist Church, 13370 Cleveland Ave. N.W., Uniontown, OH 44685, with Rev. Derek Kubilus officiating. Burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Wednesday at 2 p.m. The family suggests memorials to Gerry's Church or to the (support.woundedwarriorproject.org)

(Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271)

www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 9, 2020
