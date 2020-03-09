|
|
Gerald C. "Gerry" Huhn, Jr.
Friends and family will be received Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street N.W., (one block N.W. of the square of Rt. 619 & Cleveland Avenue), UNIONTOWN, Ohio 44685.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, 11 a.m., at Uniontown United Methodist Church, 13370 Cleveland Ave. N.W., Uniontown, OH 44685, with Rev. Derek Kubilus officiating. Burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Wednesday at 2 p.m. The family suggests memorials to Gerry's Church or to the (support.woundedwarriorproject.org)
(Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271)
Published in The Repository on Mar. 9, 2020