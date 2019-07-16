The Repository Obituaries
|
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Gerald D. "Jerry" Colvin


1938 - 2019
Gerald D. "Jerry" Colvin Obituary
Gerald "Jerry" D. Colvin

age 81 of Canton, passed away on July 13, 2019. He was born in Belpre, Ohio on April 22, 1938 to the late Marvin and Leone Colvin. He married Carol Cooper in 1958 and they shared 43 years together until her passing in 2001. Jerry was an Iron Worker for many years until retirement. He was an avid car enthusiast and loved his 1957 Chevy Belair and a 1969 Chevy Camero.

He is survived by his daughter, Christine Murphy; five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; a brother and a sister.

In accordance with his wishes services will be private.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on July 16, 2019
