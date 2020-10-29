1/1
Dr. Gerald E. "Gerry" Smith
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Gerald E. "Gerry" Smith

went home to the Lord on Monday, October 26, 2020, at the age of 82. Gerry was born in in 1938 in Matoaka, West Virginia. He grew up in Applecreek, Ohio, the son of the late Richard and Glendine Smith. Gerry attended Waynedale High School, the College of Wooster and Western Reserve School of Medicine. While at Wooster he met and later married Elizabeth JoAn Smith (nee Organ). They were married 57 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents and beloved wife. He is survived by two sisters, Barbara Brown (Gordon) and Vivienne Vaughn (Lloyd); His four children, Alison Nutt (Brian), Dr. Jennifer Dayton (Richard), Dr. Darrell Smith (Amy) and Dr. Gregory Smith (Nadine): twelve grandchildren, Kathryn Nutt, Jonathan Nutt, Steven Dayton, Matthew Dayton, Ryan Dayton, Bethany Smith, Laurel Smith, Alexa Smith, Weston Smith, Savannah Smith, Luke Smith and Jesse Smith. Gerry practiced medicine as a Gastroenterologist in the United States Army, where he achieved the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and in private practice in Canton, Ohio. He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved hunting and fishing. He and JoAn enjoyed travel and especially loved trips to the beach with their children and grandchildren. Gerry was a longtime member of Christ Presbyterian Church and was an ordained elder. He had particular passion for the ministry of Camp Wakonda, where he volunteered as naturalist and established a nature center. He was also happily involved in the church's "Mission West" project, an outreach to the native people at Pine Ridge, South Dakota. Gerry also served as the team doctor for the GlenOak Golden Eagles football program. He was a friend to many and truly enjoyed people. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Christ Presbyterian Church for the Camp Wakonda Fund.

Private family burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery. A public memorial service will be Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 2 PM at Camp Wakonda, with Rev. David de Vries and Rev. Benjamin D. George officiating, the service will be held outside and guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold - Canton

330-456-7291

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Camp Wakonda
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Arnold Funeral Home Canton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 28, 2020
He was an awesome man! He had a great Memory of my husband playing football for Woody Hayes! Every time I seen him he would ask me what I thought the Buckeyes would do? So very sorry to the family... He was a very nice and friendly man! Pam Eberts
Pam
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved