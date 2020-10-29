Dr. Gerald E. "Gerry" Smithwent home to the Lord on Monday, October 26, 2020, at the age of 82. Gerry was born in in 1938 in Matoaka, West Virginia. He grew up in Applecreek, Ohio, the son of the late Richard and Glendine Smith. Gerry attended Waynedale High School, the College of Wooster and Western Reserve School of Medicine. While at Wooster he met and later married Elizabeth JoAn Smith (nee Organ). They were married 57 years.He is preceded in death by his parents and beloved wife. He is survived by two sisters, Barbara Brown (Gordon) and Vivienne Vaughn (Lloyd); His four children, Alison Nutt (Brian), Dr. Jennifer Dayton (Richard), Dr. Darrell Smith (Amy) and Dr. Gregory Smith (Nadine): twelve grandchildren, Kathryn Nutt, Jonathan Nutt, Steven Dayton, Matthew Dayton, Ryan Dayton, Bethany Smith, Laurel Smith, Alexa Smith, Weston Smith, Savannah Smith, Luke Smith and Jesse Smith. Gerry practiced medicine as a Gastroenterologist in the United States Army, where he achieved the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and in private practice in Canton, Ohio. He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved hunting and fishing. He and JoAn enjoyed travel and especially loved trips to the beach with their children and grandchildren. Gerry was a longtime member of Christ Presbyterian Church and was an ordained elder. He had particular passion for the ministry of Camp Wakonda, where he volunteered as naturalist and established a nature center. He was also happily involved in the church's "Mission West" project, an outreach to the native people at Pine Ridge, South Dakota. Gerry also served as the team doctor for the GlenOak Golden Eagles football program. He was a friend to many and truly enjoyed people. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Christ Presbyterian Church for the Camp Wakonda Fund.Private family burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery. A public memorial service will be Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 2 PM at Camp Wakonda, with Rev. David de Vries and Rev. Benjamin D. George officiating, the service will be held outside and guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs.Arnold - Canton330-456-7291