Gerald George Plumley



Gerald George "Jerry" Plumley, 84, of Canton, died on July 19, 2020, at Community Care in Alliance after a short battle with Cancer.



He was born in Alliance, Ohio, on April 22, 1936, to George and Ethel Plumley. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Elaine Plumley, to whom he was married for 50 years; his parents; his brother, Wayne; and two sisters, Joyce and Donna. Surviving are his four children and their spouses: Kyle and Danya Plumley, Corey and Fran Plumley, Kelly and Dave Saling and Craig and Diane Plumley; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and his sister, Virginia. Gerald also has two step-sons and their spouses, Mark and Cheryl Antram and David and JoAnn Antram; four step-grandchildren and nine step-great grandchildren.



A Memorial Service will be held on August 21st. at Grace Baptist Church, 5050 Middlebranch Ave. N.E., Canton, OH 44705, beginning at 2:00 p.m., with Pastor David Ryan officiating. Burial will at Henry Warstler Cemetery with Family attendance only. Gerald and Carol were actively involved at Grace Baptist Church for over 20 years and had many friends there. A donation, in lieu of flowers, may be made in Gerald's name to Grace Baptist Church.



