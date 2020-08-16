1/
GERALD GEORGE PLUMLEY
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GERALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald George Plumley

Gerald George "Jerry" Plumley, 84, of Canton, died on July 19, 2020, at Community Care in Alliance after a short battle with Cancer.

He was born in Alliance, Ohio, on April 22, 1936, to George and Ethel Plumley. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Elaine Plumley, to whom he was married for 50 years; his parents; his brother, Wayne; and two sisters, Joyce and Donna. Surviving are his four children and their spouses: Kyle and Danya Plumley, Corey and Fran Plumley, Kelly and Dave Saling and Craig and Diane Plumley; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and his sister, Virginia. Gerald also has two step-sons and their spouses, Mark and Cheryl Antram and David and JoAnn Antram; four step-grandchildren and nine step-great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held on August 21st. at Grace Baptist Church, 5050 Middlebranch Ave. N.E., Canton, OH 44705, beginning at 2:00 p.m., with Pastor David Ryan officiating. Burial will at Henry Warstler Cemetery with Family attendance only. Gerald and Carol were actively involved at Grace Baptist Church for over 20 years and had many friends there. A donation, in lieu of flowers, may be made in Gerald's name to Grace Baptist Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Grace Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dean Funeral Home - Sebring
256 W. Ohio
Sebring, OH 44672
330-938-2744
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dean Funeral Home - Sebring

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved