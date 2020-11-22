1/
GERALD H. JERRY MOORE Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GERALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald H. "Jerry" Moore, Jr.

age 96, of Hartville, died Monday. Born in Sour Lake, Texas, he had lived in the Canton area since 1961. He was the owner of Jerry Moore, Inc. an oil and gas producer. Jerry was a member of the Louisville Church of Christ, founder of the American Simmental Association, Past President of The World Simmental Federation, Charter Member of the Technical Advisory Council on oil and gas and a former board member of Bank One. He was a World War II Navy Veteran.

Survived by his wife, Patricia Moore; two sons and daughters-in-law, Randall and Kathy Moore of Newcomerstown, Ohio and Daniel J. and Karen Moore of Alliance, Ohio; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Jerry was preceded in death by a son, Robert Moore.

Services were private with burial in Warstler Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Christ Foundation (a children's benevolent charity), P.O. Box 1180, Hartville, Ohio 44632. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell, 330-456-7375)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lamiell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved