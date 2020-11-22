Gerald H. "Jerry" Moore, Jr.age 96, of Hartville, died Monday. Born in Sour Lake, Texas, he had lived in the Canton area since 1961. He was the owner of Jerry Moore, Inc. an oil and gas producer. Jerry was a member of the Louisville Church of Christ, founder of the American Simmental Association, Past President of The World Simmental Federation, Charter Member of the Technical Advisory Council on oil and gas and a former board member of Bank One. He was a World War II Navy Veteran.Survived by his wife, Patricia Moore; two sons and daughters-in-law, Randall and Kathy Moore of Newcomerstown, Ohio and Daniel J. and Karen Moore of Alliance, Ohio; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Jerry was preceded in death by a son, Robert Moore.Services were private with burial in Warstler Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Christ Foundation (a children's benevolent charity), P.O. Box 1180, Hartville, Ohio 44632. Condolences may be made to:(Lamiell, 330-456-7375)