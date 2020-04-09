Home

GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
GERALD JONES
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Funeral service
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
GERALD H. JONES


1927 - 2020
Gerald H. Jones

Age 93, of Carrollton, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at his home. He was born January 22, 1927 in Amsterdam to George Jones and Bessie Eshbaugh. He worked at PCC and worked in woodworking and electrical for many years. He served as a US Marine during WWII and the Korean War. He was the past president of the Carrollton Eagles Aerie #2185 and was a member of the Carrollton VFW Post #3301.

He is preceded in death by his ex-wife, Jean Jones; caregiver and friend, Bonnie Nape; three sisters: Margaret Poth, Hattie Guthrie and Agnes Jones; a brother, Franklin Jones. He is survived by his caregiver and friend, Tracy Craven of Carrollton, daughter, Katherine (Tim) Troyer of Hanoverton; four sons: Gerald "Ed" Jones of Citrus, FL, Michael (Diana) Jones of Minerva, David Jones of Malvern, Tim (Susie) of Waco; 15 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and eight great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Friday at 1:00 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Rev. Chet Howes officiating. Burial will be held at Heritage Memorial Gardens. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at:

www.gotschallfuneralhome.com

Gotschall-Hutchison

330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Apr. 9, 2020
