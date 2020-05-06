Gerald "Jerry" "Pops" J. Prestierage 86 of Canton, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was born in Canton on May 21, 1933 to the late Thomas and Rose (Martelli) Prestier. Jerry was a graduate of Timken Vocational High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army. He became a Patrolman for the Canton City Police Department, retiring in 1985 after 30 years and was the president of the Fraternal Order of Police for nine years. Along with his career in law enforcement, Jerry was very active with local sports leagues, not only as a player but also as a coach. As a player, he was inducted into the Canton Fast Pitch Hall of Fame in 1983 and was remembered for playing in the longest Fast Pitch game in record history in 1958 (32 innings). After his playing days, he went on to coach several league and city championship teams for the Freeway Tavern and Stooge's Pub fumbleball teams. In 1997, he was inducted into the Canton Amateur Sports Hall of Fame as a coach. Watching the Browns, Ohio State Buckeyes and especially the Cleveland Indians, on summer days out by his "pristine" pool with his family nearby, was always the norm. Jerry loved to play euchre and horseshoes with friends and family but also would settle down with a good crossword puzzle. For most all his retired years, Jerry would stay in touch with his friends by enjoying conversation and coffee at the local Giant Eagle. There was not a time that he saw you and did not make you feel like he genuinely cared about you. His memory was one of the most admirable traits he had. He knew birthdays, sports records and life events better than anyone. His warm smile and personable embrace will be greatly missed.Along with his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his stepmother, Margaret Prestier; siblings, Eleanor Morabito, Rudy Prestier, Tommy Prestier, Jim Prandine, twin sister, Geraldine Fusco and son, James. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Alice; children, Victoria (Jeff) Hathaway, Jerry "Doc" (Sherry) Prestier and Alicia (Mark) Larry all of Canton. Also survived by nine grandchildren, Stacey (Mike), Jerry "Bear" (Ally), Josh, Joe, Ashley (Jimmy), Jamie (Matt), Jeff, Zac, and Beau; and 10 great-grandchildren.Private services will be held at the Rossi Family Funeral Home and interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.Rossi (330)492-5830