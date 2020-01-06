Home

GERALD JAKE ARMSTRONG

GERALD JAKE ARMSTRONG Obituary
Gerald "Jake" Armstrong

age 55 of Massillon, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at Aultman Hospital. He was born April 2, 1964, in Warren, the son of the late Bernie and Marianna Armstrong. Jake retired from A.R.E. Mount Eaton Division in 2007. He loved to play his guitar and ride his motorcycle. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Bernie II "Bunky" Armstrong.

Jake is survived by his wife, Janet Armstrong; sons, Jacob Armstrong and Brian Daily (Tammy); grandsons, Rob Lewis and Andrew Daily; sisters, Lisa Armstrong (Rocky), Darla Olsen (James), Danice Armstrong (Steven), Cheryl Ursu (William); brothers, Sean Armstrong (Stephanie) and Dale Armstrong (Christine) and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel, 639 1st St NE at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Calvin Hamblin officiating. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 prior to the service from11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial to follow the service at Brookfield Cemetery in Massillon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to .

Published in The Repository on Jan. 6, 2020
