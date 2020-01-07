Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GERALD ARMSTRONG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERALD JAKE ARMSTRONG


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GERALD JAKE ARMSTRONG Obituary
Gerald "Jake"

Armstrong

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel, 639 1st St NE at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Calvin Hamblin officiating. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 prior to the service from11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial to follow the service at Brookfield Cemetery in Massillon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to .

Condolences to the family may be made at:

www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GERALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -