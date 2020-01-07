|
|
Gerald "Jake"
Armstrong
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel, 639 1st St NE at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Calvin Hamblin officiating. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 prior to the service from11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial to follow the service at Brookfield Cemetery in Massillon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to .
