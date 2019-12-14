Home

Hites Funeral Home & Crematory - Henderson
438 W. Sunset Road
Henderson, NV 89011
702-568-1747
GERALD JERRY ALVAREZ


1928 - 2019
GERALD JERRY ALVAREZ Obituary
Gerald "Jerry" Alvarez

(September 13, 1928 – December 10, 2019)

Gerald "Jerry" Alvarez, Canton, Ohio, native-turned-Las Vegan, died at home surrounded by family on December 10th. Jerry was born to John Alvarez, an emigre from Spain, and Blanche Alvarez (nee, Goldberger), on Sept. 13, 1928. Following two years in the Army's M.A.S.H. unit, Jerry met and married the love of his life, "Ginny" (nee Royelda West). In Canton, Ohio the couple raised two daughters, Bonita "Bonnie" Alvarez (Jim Wright) and Karen (Alvarez) Raines (Dan) before Jerry's retirement from Civil Engineering and move to Las Vegas in 1990. Ever active, Jerry enjoyed working out, playing bridge, and singing bass, leading to his 35-year membership in the Barbershop Harmony Society. In Vegas, he and Ginny sold antiques and took numerous trips Jerry planned and led for The Las Vegas Breakfast Club, which he cofounded and whose newsletter he wrote.

Besides Ginny, his beloved wife of 66 years, their daughters and sons-in-law, Jerry leaves his brother Frank Alvarez (Annette), sister Phyllis Napp, and myriad others grieving the loss of his wit, his talents, and his infectious enthusiasm for all that he did. For him, life was truly for living. And so he did, joyfully and memorably.

A graveside service will be held at a future date at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 14, 2019
