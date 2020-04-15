|
Gerald L. Givens "Together Again"
93, of Massillon, a beloved dad, grandpa and great-grandpa, passed away quietly in the company of his family, early Tuesday morning, April 14, 2020. Born Dec. 22, 1926, in Bellaire, Ohio, a son to the late Charles and Blanche (Christman) Givens, Gerry graduated from Bellaire High School and enlisted in the US Army Air Forces as World War II was drawing to a close. He served honorably with the Allied Occupation Forces on the Japanese Home Islands and earned the rank of Corporal. A Massillon resident throughout his adulthood, Gerry worked for several area manufacturers and retired from the Hoover Co. in 1991, after more than twenty years of faithful service. A member of Reedurban Presbyterian Church, he was also a member of Massillon American Legion Post 221 and enjoyed painting and creating other pieces of artwork in his leisure time.
Predeceased by his parents; his dear wife of 64 years, Marjorie L. (Koonce) Givens and his three sisters; Gerry is survived by his children, Daniel (Vicki) Givens, of Uhrichsville, Brian (Cynthia) Givens, of Leland, N.C. and Diane Booth, of Massillon. Also surviving are his five grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted privately Thursday evening, April 16, 2020, with burial to follow on Friday at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon has been entrusted with arrangements. Your memories and condolences are always welcome and can be added to our on-line guestbook at www.atkinsonfeucht.com.
330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on Apr. 15, 2020