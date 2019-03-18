Home

Reed Funeral Home
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Gerald L. Reichard


1947 - 2019
Gerald L. Reichard Obituary
Gerald L. Reichard

71, of Plain Twp. passed away on March 15, 2019. Gerald was born in Alliance, Ohio on June 10, 1947 to the late John and Luella Reichard. He served in the US Army during Vietnam and retired from AT&T after 37 years of service. He enjoyed bowling, going to casinos and watching Cleveland sports.

Gerald is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Susan Reichard; son, Brian (Julie) Reichard; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday March 20, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL with Dr. Ivy Smith officiating. Family and friends may visit from 12-1 p.m. on Wednesday prior to the service. Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit, Ohio. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 18, 2019
